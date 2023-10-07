Nana Aba Anamoah shows oily & seductive cleavage in new video; fans react

- Advertisement -

Nana Aba Anamoah is in the news again over a recent display of her cleavage to the camera in the latest video shared on her social media page, Instagram.

Prominent Ghanaian media personality Nana Aba Anamoah has raised eyebrows among her fans after sharing a video that garnered public attention.

Known for her typically modest fashion choices that avoid revealing cleavage, her recent appearance prompted speculation that she was seeking attention.

In the video, Nana Aba Anamoah is seen wearing a white tank top that exposes her cleavage.

While some admirers praised her appearance, others criticized her for what they considered an inappropriate choice of clothing for someone her age, suggesting that she should cover up.

Popular now Man marries triplets together on the same day as the sister insists on marrying all of them at once

The video and Nana Aba Anamoah’s choice of attire have sparked discussions among her fans and the public, with varying opinions on her fashion choices and public image.

WATCH THE VIDEO BELOW