Nana Aba Anamoah promises to mentor lady who mimicked her presentation skills in viral video

By Albert
Celebrated Ghanaian broadcaster Nana Aba Anamoah has offered to mentor a lady who mimicked her superb presentation skills in a viral video.

Yaa Bitha is a journalism student of Jayee University who shared a random video of herself where she was showcasing her journalism skills.

The video went viral following the excellent way she delivered and the striking resemblance in her voice, pitch, and overall presentation to that of Nana Aba Anamoah.

In a reactionary post after the GhOne TV Manager was tagged and encouraged by Ghanaians to look in her direction, she said she is ready to coach and to offer professional mentoring to Yaa Bitha.

She wrote:

If you ever need a coach/mentor, I’m a phone call away

Check Out Video Below:

