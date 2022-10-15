- Advertisement -

Ghanaian broadcast journalist Nana Aba Anamoah has given her fans and followers an insight into what it takes to achieve her young and glowing appearance.

A video sighted on social media by GHPage shows the General Manager of GHOne getting an infusion of an anti-ageing supplement to maintain her youthfulness.

Nana was seen in a beauty parlour getting a product labelled ‘Glow Infusion’ while getting a manicure from a professional.

The Glow Infusion is a cocktail of special vitamins that glow your skin from the inside out and boost your immunity among other health benefits.

It’s made from products that provide your body with adequate nourishment, eliminate skin blemishes and minimize wrinkles for brighter and younger skin.

It may not work for everyone as the response to treatment depends on individual metabolism.

This treatment works best with appropriate oral supplements such as omega oils and use of body scrubs for exfoliation.