The alleged ex-boyfriend of Serwaa Amihere is still speaking out after he was accused of using his atopa tape to blackmail the TV personality.

In a new development, the police have arrested two people and are currently after Henry Fitz for leaking the video online.

A court document which went viral yesterday claimed that Henry and his accomplices allegedly tried to blackmail Serwaa Amihere to pay them 5k and 20k on two occasions.

Henry who has maintained his innocence over the leakage of the bedroom tape has in a post on Snapchat disclosed that Serwaa is just a small fish in the sea.

According to him, if he truly wanted to blackmail anyone, then the best person to blackmail was Nana Aba Anamoah whom he described as the Queen.

He claimed that he had a private video Nana Aba sent to his friend some 5 years ago and has kept it up to date without blackmailing her.

Part of the post reads: “……Why go after the head of the servants when the Queen herself is available to slaughter?”

Read the full post below: