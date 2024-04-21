Nana Aba and Serwaa Amihere will remain Ashawo till they die- Abena Korkor

- Advertisement -

Controversial Abena Korkor claims media personalities, Serwaa Amihere and Nana Aba Anamoah will remain prostitutes until they die.

Miss Abena Korkor made this shocking disclosure in a self-recorded video that is presently flying across social media platforms.

According to her, the revelation was given to her by “Maame Water” after she went to the beach to have fun and apologize to God.

She claims Nana Aba Anamoah and her prodigy will struggle a lot in this life, adding that they will remain prostitutes until they die.

Meanwhile, Abena said the only way the duo can be freed is by praying to God and asking for forgiveness for all their wrong doings.