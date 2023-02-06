Nana Aba Anamoah has shared one of her ideal gifts for Valentine’s Day, but it’s one that many of her fans are not welcoming with euphoria.

The media personality urged her followers, particularly Ghanaians to cultivate the habit of gifting their loved ones with books in the month of love.

Nana Aba believes buying books for one’s partner is one of the many ways to express their love, contrary to the regular gifting of chocolates, money, cars, flowers, teddy bears, and fancy dinner dates.

“Buy story books for your partners this Valentine. T for thanks”, she said in a tweet on Monday.

Nana Aba’s comment has stoked mixed reactions from scores of users on Twitter as many have divided in opinion under her tweet.

While some have sided with her comments, others disagreed stating varying reasons why it’s a wrong idea to give their Ghanaian partners books as gifts of love.

According to them, many materialistic Ghanaian women prefer extravagant and frivolous things for Valentine, hence it will be a blood bath to give them items that will rather improve their intellectual capabilities.