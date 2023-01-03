type here...
Subscribe
GhPageEntertainmentNana Acheampong made me who I am today – Daddy Lumba
Entertainment

Nana Acheampong made me who I am today – Daddy Lumba

By Mr. Tabernacle
Daddy Lumba performs with Nana Acheampong for the first time after a long while
- Advertisement -

Charles Kojo Fosu, popularly known as Daddy Lumba, has let the cat out of the bag on who made him the person he is today.

Performing and addressing the audience at a sold-out concert held in Accra, Ghana on January 1, 2022, Daddy Lumbe attributed his successful music career to his colleague Nana Acheampong.

The Kabfam Legends Night program took place at the Grand Arena of the Accra International Conference Centre ( AICC).

Daddy Lumba revealed Nana Acheampong introduced him to highlife music, a genre that has sustained him and his career till today.

According to the musician, he was a Gospel singer until he met Nana Acheampong in Germany.

“When I first went to Germany, I used to sing only Gospel music. The person who introduced me to highlife is the man who stands with me today (Nana Acheampong). I am who I am today because of this man” he said.

Daddy Lumba firmly stated that there is no bad blood between him and Nana Acheampong.

Nana Acheampong and Daddy Lumba have together as Lumba Brothers as well as individually made great songs over the years and patrons are sure to be treated to nonstop quality music.

Some of the songs that thrilled music lovers are Yenka Ntam, Aban Nsa Aka Wo, Yee Ye Aka Akwantuom, Nko Gya Me and Odo Fakye.

    Source:GHPAGE

    Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

    Subscribe

    TODAY

    Tuesday, January 3, 2023
    Accra
    haze
    86.4 ° F
    86.4 °
    86.4 °
    37 %
    1.6mph
    69 %
    Tue
    86 °
    Wed
    87 °
    Thu
    85 °
    Fri
    84 °
    Sat
    86 °

    TRENDING

    Load more
    GhPage Logo

    GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

    GHPAGE

    CONTACT US

    +233245475186
    [email protected]

    © 2016 - 2023 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News