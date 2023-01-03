- Advertisement -

Charles Kojo Fosu, popularly known as Daddy Lumba, has let the cat out of the bag on who made him the person he is today.

Performing and addressing the audience at a sold-out concert held in Accra, Ghana on January 1, 2022, Daddy Lumbe attributed his successful music career to his colleague Nana Acheampong.

The Kabfam Legends Night program took place at the Grand Arena of the Accra International Conference Centre ( AICC).

Daddy Lumba revealed Nana Acheampong introduced him to highlife music, a genre that has sustained him and his career till today.

According to the musician, he was a Gospel singer until he met Nana Acheampong in Germany.

“When I first went to Germany, I used to sing only Gospel music. The person who introduced me to highlife is the man who stands with me today (Nana Acheampong). I am who I am today because of this man” he said.

Daddy Lumba firmly stated that there is no bad blood between him and Nana Acheampong.

Nana Acheampong and Daddy Lumba have together as Lumba Brothers as well as individually made great songs over the years and patrons are sure to be treated to nonstop quality music.

Some of the songs that thrilled music lovers are Yenka Ntam, Aban Nsa Aka Wo, Yee Ye Aka Akwantuom, Nko Gya Me and Odo Fakye.