Nana Addo was caught copying his message of condolence

By Qwame Benedict
Nana Addo signing Queen's book of condolence
Nana Addo signing
The president of the land Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo is currently been dragged on social media after a video of him copying messages during the sign of the book of condolence at the British Embassy went viral.

The president signed the book on Monday, September 12, 2022, in the morning at the British High Commission in Ghana.

It displayed the president signing the book as Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey, the minister of foreign affairs and regional integration, and Harriet Thompson, the British High Commissioner to Ghana, watched.

In the video which has gone viral, the President of land was seen copying the message from a piece of paper.

Watch the video below:

According to some people, the move by the President put the country in a bad state because it looked like he was copying from someone.

They stated that it would have been good if the President was rather having a communication device on him if they knew he would be needing help.

    Source:Ghpage

