As Ghanaians wait for the President’s last State Of the Nations address scheduled for today, a young man has stated that the President has done better than any president Ghana has had since independence.

A video shared on social media shows the young man sharing his thoughts about the economy and the current state of Ghana.

According to the man, the government is using its own money to run the country and not citizens’ money as claimed by some people.

His comment got an activist identified as Ralph De FellowGhanaians who was at the scene to interview him and find out more from him.

The man was asked about Bawumia’s policy statements since he mentioned that he was going to vote for him to break the 8.

The unidentified young man mentioned that one thing about the policy statement from Bawumia that interests him was the fact that he said there was going to be a fixed rate for all containers that arrived at the port.

He continued that, the NPP with Nana Addo being the President has done a lot for Ghana and he can boldly say President Nana Addo has done better than what Dr Kwame Nkrumah did for Ghana.

Watch the video below:

He however admitted that Ghana is now going through a hard time but he blamed it on COVID-19.