Evangelist Mama Pat popularly known as Nana Agradaa is responding to treatment after being in a coma for 7 days.

The controversial preacher had been away from social media for some time now and this made his enemies come at her saying her nemesis had caught up with her because she was down with a stroke.

According to some of them, her case is so serious that she has been bedridden and can’t do anything on her own without the assistance of someone.

Well, Agradaa is back on social media to shed light on her absence from social media citing that it was due to health reasons.

In a video shared online, she mentioned that she has been sick for some time and still undergoing treatment but she wouldn’t sit down for people to spread false rumours about her and her health.

She explained that she had been on oxygen for 7 days because she passed out and went into a coma for all those days but God being good to her gave her a second life.

Evangelist Mama Pat in her video explained that she is waiting to be healed fully to give thanks to God for saving her from the hands of death due to what she experienced on her sick bed.

Watch the video below:

She vowed to take on the people tagging her with a stroke saying at the right time she would make them know who they are messing with.