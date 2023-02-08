Nana Agradaa charged once again for distributing nude photos of a Prophet

Evangelist Asiedua (Nana Agradaa) has been arraigned again and charged with sharing nude pictures of a Prophet.

Nana Agradaa, who has been known to the law in recent times, was charged for non-consensual sharing of intimate images contrary to Sections 67(1) of the Cybersecurity Act, (Act 1038).

She has pleaded not guilty to the charge before Circuit Court 10 presided over by Her Honour Mrs Evelyn Asamoah on Wednesday, February 8, 2023.

Four others – Enock Owusu Kissi, 33, Charles Omane alias One Gig, 39, Emmanuel Kofi Gyasi, 47, and one Andy currently at large were also charged for Abetment of crime namely; non-consensual sharing of an intimate image.

Kissi (2nd Accused) and Omane (3rd Accused) who were present in court pleaded not guilty while Emmanuel Kofi Gyasi (4th Accused) was absent. The fifth Accused said to be Andy (5th Accused) is at large.

They have all been granted bail in the sum of GHc100,000.00 with three sureties each. They are expected to reappear on March 8, 2023.