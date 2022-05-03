- Advertisement -

Self-acclaimed repented fetish priestess Nana Agradaa, who now goes by the name Evangelist Patricia Asiedu, has been exposed big time for attempting to deceive Ghanaians with her fake calling as a preacher.

Nana Agradaa was recently a guest on Okay FM where she interacted extensively with host Abeiku Satana about her newfound salvation in Christ and newly established ministry.

During the chat, the self-proclaimed ‘woman of God’ saw the need to quote the bible to drive home a point. But she got her quotation totally wrong.

“If you read Matthew chapter 28 verse number 50 40 44…,” she said with so much conviction.

It appears she did not graduate from her apprenticeship of becoming a servant of God as seen in the viral video culled from the interview.

A man who is abreast of the Bible decided to expose Nana Agradaa by sharing the video alongside his knowledge about the quote she cited. He disputed the verses she mentioned stating that Chapter 28 of Matthew does not exceed 20 verses.

Truly, Matthew 28 contains up to only 20 verses. Based on this, he concluded that Nana Agradaa is a fake pastor who has not been called by God but touts herself as such.

Watch the video below.

Nana Agradaa has been in the news since Monday for all the wrong reasons.

She kickstarted a bloody beef with Dr Osei Kwame Despite and his employee Ola Michael after the latter slammed her for rebranding her money-doubling scam to starting a church.

In an audio recording that has been making the rounds on social media, Agradaa rained unprintable insults on Dr Osei Kwame Despite for employing Ola Michael.

Meanwhile, popular media personality and marriage counsellor, Maame Yeboah Asiedu has called out Nana Agradaa for organizing a fake prophecy and miracle session in church.

In a video, Maame Yeboah Asiedu indicated that Nana Agradaa’s repentance was fake and only wanted another way to dupe Ghanaians.

According to her, she believed and rallied behind Nana Agradaa when she repented only to realize it was a scam.

Maame Yeboah Asiedu added that Christianity is not a joke and not an avenue for generating money.

She also cautioned Nana Agradaa to go back to her idol ways and desist from using Christianity to deceive the public.