Controversial Afia Schwarzenegger has narrated how fetish priestess turned evangelist Nana Agradaa helped her ex-husband Lawrence Abrokwa escape from jail.

The self-acclaimed queen of comedy in the country made this claim while granting an interview on Okyeame Quophi on Angel FM where she revealed that the court is looking for Abrokwa.

According to her, Nana Agradaa during her days as a fetish boasted that she has helped him escape the police and now staying abroad.

Afia Schwarzenegger disclosed that she is in court with Abrokwa after he leaked her naked video online after he caught her in bed with another man some years ago.

Going into details, she stated that they have been going to court for two years after the Ghana Police arrested Abrokwa but surprisingly her ex-husband was nowhere to be found when the court announced a date to pass its judgment.

She indicated that to the best of her knowledge, the court had directed the Ghana Police to seized his passport but up until now they are still in shock as to how he managed to fly out of the country a few days before the judgment date.

Watch the video below:

Afia Schwarzenegger used the opportunity to call on Nana Agradaa to bring back Abrokwa to Ghana so he can face the law since she is now a repented person.