Nana Agradaa lookalike also pops up on the internet
Entertainment

Nana Agradaa lookalike also pops up on the internet

By Mr. Tabernacle
April is the LookAlike month. A good number of celebrity lookalikes have popped up on the internet in the lady few days since we started the month of April.

It looks like every popular figure in Ghana has a clone somewhere and a popular fetish priestess turned evangelist Nana Agradaa has had her share.

A lady has surfaced claiming to be the lookalike of Nana Agradaa. She has stormed TikTok sharing videos of herself appearing the same as the latter.

Nana Agradaa has replied to the lady warning her to stop priding in herself as her lookalike.

An angry Agradaa threatened to bruise the head of the lady if she continues to disturb social media with videos mimicking her as a lookalike.

