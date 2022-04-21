type here...
Nana Agradaa puts up a massive Church building for her services

By Qwame Benedict
Nana Agradaa now known as Evangelist Patricia Oduro Koranteng has put up a massive building to be used for church services.

The former fetish priestess became born again some few months ago after she claimed to have gone through a lot.

According to her the experiences she had forced her to lay down all her idols and take up a bible to become a pastor.

A few weeks after her repentance, she announced that she is now an evangelist and that has been her title until now.

In a Facebook live video, Evangelist Mama Pat as she is now known took viewers on a tour of a massive building to be used as a church by her.

The building which is near conclusion according to her has twenty(20) washrooms and other rooms to be used as an office and even guest rooms for visitors to her church to spend the night.

In the video, she announced that very soon she is going to outdoor the church and it would be on that same day that the whole world is going to know the name of her church.

    Source:Ghpage

