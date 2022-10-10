type here...
GhPageNewsUpdate: Nana Agradaa remanded; set to reappear again in court again
News

Update: Nana Agradaa remanded; set to reappear again in court again

By Mr. Tabernacle
Nana Agradaa remanded in police custody
The Circuit Court in Accra has remanded Patience Asiedua popularly known as Nana Agradaa into lawful custody for the next three days.

This was after she pleaded not guilty to charges of Chalatanic advertisement and six counts of defrauding by false pretences.

The court presided over by His Honour Samuel Bright Acquah after listening to the bail application from her lawyers with Prosecution opposing to same, remanded her.

The court said considering her previous experience with the law regarding ‘sika gari’ and now money doubling, no one knows what she would come up with next.

She is to reappear on October 13.

The Police arrested Patricia Asiedu alias Nana Agradaa following allegations of a money-doubling scam levelled against her by some members of the public.

This comes on the back of a viral video on social media of victims recounting their losses.

Some of the victims say they went to the church of Nana Agradaa as she advertised on her TV program that she will be doubling money during Friday’s all-night service.

This is not the first time such allegations are being made against the controversial preacher.

In her previous practice as a fetish priestess, she was accused of promising her followers of money doubling.

