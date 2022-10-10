Nana Agradaa will continue scamming greedy Ghanaians – Osofo Kyiri Abosom

- Advertisement -

Christian Kwabena Andrews aka Osofo Kyiri Abosom has added his voice to the Agradaa money-doubling conversation.

While on Ghana Kasa show on Kasapa 102.5FM/Agoo TV today, Osofo Kyiri Abosom said greed on the part of some Ghanaians will cause them to continue falling for scams executed by Nana Agradaa.

According to him, it is only greedy persons who will go to a church asking for their money to be doubled from a supposed pastor who already has a bad track record of scamming people at the least of chance.

“Most Ghanaians are greedy, they don’t like to work hard to earn money. How on earth will you go to a church where free money is promised to congregants? Not even Jesus shared money when he came to this earth.

You need to work hard to get money, you fish for money for yourself. I don’t know what is wrong with some Ghanaians who are driven by greed. Agraada never forced anyone to come to her, people went there out of greed and so they should bear the consequence of their actions.

In the latest development, Nana Agradaa has been remanded for 3 days after pleading not guilty to charges of Charlatanic Advertisement and six counts of defrauding by false pretence.

The court said after the previous SIKA GARI and now money doubling, no one knows what she will do next