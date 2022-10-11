- Advertisement -

Did you know that Nana Agradaa has 12 businesses? Well, you may be shocked yet that’s the fact and she gets liquid money coming from each of the businesses to fund her lifestyle.

In an interview with Multiple Award-winning Vlogger/Blogger Rashad Kojo Emmanuel on Ghpage TV, then Nana Agradaa now Evangelist Patricia Asieduwaa bared it all on her multiple ventures.

Agradaa said she can boast of 12 other businesses aside from her fetish business. She mentioned that she owns a jewellery shop (Thunder Golden Jewellery) in Accra. According to her, she gets money from there.

Again, in the 34 minutes long interview, Nana Agradaa revealed she is also into the real estate business and the name of her real estate company is Thunder Estates in Kwahu-Oboo.

Not only that the fetish priest turned pastor told the host Rashad that she has 3 big Television Stations namely Thunder TV, Ice TV and Excel TV. She also has a bar and lounge, Thunder plaza, and a car rental service among other lucrative ventures.

WATCH THE VIDEO (FROM 18 minutes) TO THE END, AGRADAA EXPLAINED TO DETAILS: