type here...
Subscribe
GhPageLifestyleHow Nana Agradaa set up her 12 Businesses Explained
Lifestyle

How Nana Agradaa set up her 12 Businesses Explained

By Mr. Tabernacle
Nana-Agradaa-Businesses
Nana-Agradaa-Businesses
- Advertisement -

Did you know that Nana Agradaa has 12 businesses? Well, you may be shocked yet that’s the fact and she gets liquid money coming from each of the businesses to fund her lifestyle.

In an interview with Multiple Award-winning Vlogger/Blogger Rashad Kojo Emmanuel on Ghpage TV, then Nana Agradaa now Evangelist Patricia Asieduwaa bared it all on her multiple ventures.

Agradaa said she can boast of 12 other businesses aside from her fetish business. She mentioned that she owns a jewellery shop (Thunder Golden Jewellery) in Accra. According to her, she gets money from there.

Again, in the 34 minutes long interview, Nana Agradaa revealed she is also into the real estate business and the name of her real estate company is Thunder Estates in Kwahu-Oboo.

Not only that the fetish priest turned pastor told the host Rashad that she has 3 big Television Stations namely Thunder TV, Ice TV and Excel TV. She also has a bar and lounge, Thunder plaza, and a car rental service among other lucrative ventures.

WATCH THE VIDEO (FROM 18 minutes) TO THE END, AGRADAA EXPLAINED TO DETAILS:

Subscribe to watch new videos

    Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

    Subscribe

    TODAY

    Tuesday, October 11, 2022
    Accra
    few clouds
    79.2 ° F
    79.2 °
    79.2 °
    89 %
    2.6mph
    20 %
    Tue
    79 °
    Wed
    84 °
    Thu
    82 °
    Fri
    80 °
    Sat
    83 °

    TRENDING

    Load more
    GhPage Logo

    GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

    GHPAGE

    CONTACT US

    +233245475186
    [email protected]

    © 2016 - 2022 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News