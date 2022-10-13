- Advertisement -

The son of the self-styled preacher Mama Pat, also known as Nana Agradaa, has reacted angrily to the second mother of his mother.

An Accra Circuit Court today, October 13, remanded Nana Agradda for the second time for her to reappear in court on October 17.

This was after she pleaded not guilty to charges of Chalatanic advertisement and six counts of defrauding by false pretences.

Nana Agradd’s son believes the court has not been fair to his mother.

According to her, anybody who believes Nana Agradaa has defrauded them must provide evidence.

He added that church members who spread the allegation that they had been duped by Nana Agradaa needed to be questioned for them to provide backing to their false accusations.

“When you are putting money into an offering bowl, does one need to write their name on it? Those accusing my mother must provide evidence. “

When he was interrupted by the journalists, Nana Agradaa’s son went mad. He said he must not be questioned anytime he speaks.

According to him, critics of his mother must shut up judging by the fact that most of them do not even have GH500 in their accounts.

If I am talking, you won’t talk. What do you have? “Do you even have 5 million?” he ranted.

The Police arrested Patricia Asiedu alias Nana Agradaa following allegations of a money-doubling scam levelled against her by some members of the public.

This comes on the back of a viral video on social media of victims recounting their losses.