Nana Akufo-Addo has been tied up spiritually – Prophet claims
By Kweku Derrick
Popular Ghanaian preacher Prophet Kumchacha has asserted that President Nana Akufo-Addo has been placed under a spell.

Prophet Kumchacha, whose real name is Nicholas Osei, made this observation in a video sighted by GHPage.com where he raised concerns about the current state of affairs in the country.

According to him, President Nana Akufo-Addo has delivered little to none of the things he promised electorates prior to his election – a situation he believes is not coincidental.

Kumchacha stated emphatically that the Nana Addo has performed abysmally in office because some persons have tied him up in the spiritual realm.

Prophet Kumchacha’s remark comes at a time Civil Society Organisations have backed calls from Ghanaians demanding accountability from the government.

A hashtag #FixTheCountry has been created to

Source:GHPage

