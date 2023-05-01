Nana Ama Mcbrown allegedly stole UTVs concept and sold it to Onua TV – New gossip shakes the internet

- Advertisement -

Word on the Social Media streets after the premier of Nana Ama Mcbrown’s show on Onua TV says she stole the concept from her former workplace, UTV.

Ghanaian actress and TV personality, Empress Nana Ama McBrown took over social media trends Sunday, 30 April 2021 as she premiered her new show on Onua TV.

The maiden edition of the lifestyle and entertainment programme garnered tens of thousands of live streams across Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, TikTok and YouTube.

The refreshing new set, an ecstatic studio audience, unexpected guests, and a rapturous crowd gathered outside Media General Premises gave the debut show a befitting unveiling.

Performers including MOG Music, OB Amponsah, DopeNation, Yaw Tog, King Promise, and Lasmid passed through to throw their weight behind McBrown on her big day.

A day after the massive show, it was established by a netizen that the Empress of ShowBiz Nana Ama has not been fair to UTV, a station that gave her relevance in the media.

The netizen explains and claims that Empress Mcbrown stole UTVs idea of the Showbiz Show and sold it to another station which in this case is Onua TV.

Further on, the netizen claimed that Tiktoker Felicia Osei as a result of the ‘stolen concept’ is doing similar to Teacher Kwadwo when he was at UTV.