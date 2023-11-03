Nana Ama Mcbrown and crew cook and dine with victims of Akosombo Dam spillage

- Advertisement -

Multiple award winning Ghanaian actress, Empress Nana Ama Mcbrown and her crew have stormed the Volta region to cook and dine with the victims of the Akosombo Dam Spillage.

The popular media personality and business mogul went with the Mcbrown’s Kitchen crew and different products from sponsors to help the people.

Nana Ama joined the women in cooking large portions of food especially jollof to share with the members of the community.

After cooking the food, Nana Ama Mcbrown and the MP for North Tongu, Hon. Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa shared the food to the members of the community.