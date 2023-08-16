Fact Check: Nana Ama McBrown and Suzzy Williams were Never Friends

- Advertisement -

A movie director who doubles as a close friend to Nana Ama McBrown, Sammy Rasta, has reacted to what he described as a calculated agenda to rope McBrown into an unnecessary drama as it’s trending for some days now.

His comments are in response to the late Suzzy Williams’ mother’s statements that McBrown should help take care of her needs.

Earlier in an interview with No.1 FM, Mrs. Cecilia Williams, while lamenting the neglect from some of Suzzy’s close friends, asked Nana Ama McBrown to help foot her rent, among others.

During the said interview, McBrown’s image was boldly displayed on the screen of their show which was then streaming live on Facebook and the presenter tasked the actress as the rightful person to take full responsibility for Suzzy Williams’ mother.

“You see this woman on the screen? Nana Ama McBrown, has to take care of Suzzy Williams’ mother. She has to put her on a monthly stipend. Even if it’s GHC200 every month, she must do that. She has to take her as her mother and look after her. I know what I am saying. I know she will get to see this,” he stressed.

He said, there is a ploy to create the impression that McBrown owes allegiance to the late actress or even stole her identity.

“What kind of agenda is this? Because Suzzy Williams looks like her? They said if the woman sees McBrown, then she starts to feel emotional because she looks like her daughter. So what? It got to a point where they said she acts and presents like Suzzy Williams. Oh! I have seen that becoming successful is another burden on its own. What has McBrown done to human beings?” Sammy stated in a discussion on PowerFM.