Nana Ama McBrown calls for actors: This is how to apply and it’s free

Multiple award winning Ghanaian actress, Nana Ama McBrown is calling all aspiring actors and actresses with acting talents to apply and join her newly established film production company, Empress Production.

The seasoned actress shared a trailer for her upcoming movie series, Great and Mighty, and noted that it would soon be available to stream on YouTube.

She also encouraged her fans to subscribe to Empress Production on YouTube and noted that the newly established film company is looking for actors and actresses.

Sharing with her millions of followers how they could apply, Nana Ama said prospective applicants need to record a short video of themselves acting and share it with a number on WhatsApp, which she shared in the caption.

Below are the other details required of each applicant

Send only one short video of yourself acting to WhatsApp number #0552478005 Your telephone number Your location. Your occupation Languages You speak

She added that no one should call the numbers and advised applicants to be weary of scammers as it’s free.