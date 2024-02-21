type here...
Nana Ama McBrown celebrates daughter, Maxin’s 5th birthday with heartwarming photos

By Osei Emmanuel
Multiple award winning Ghanaian actress, ambassador, influencer and media personality, Empress Nana Ama Mcbrown, has flooded social media with heartwarming photos to celebrate the 5th birthday of her daughter, Maxin today, February 21, 2024.

The screen goddess expressed her joy on social media while sharing the captivating pictures which captured the little girl’s confident fashion statements in various outfits.

As a princess, she wore a tiara with different coloured elements on its crown over her neatly styled braids.

The setup for the photoshoot was designed with several pink flowers and white and green flowers to add texture. Maxin @ 5, written in gold, was placed on a board behind her to signify her age.

For her second outfit on her fifth birthday, Baby Maxin slayed in an all-white dress that flaunted her fine legs.

