Nana Ama Mcbrown flaunts her enhanced booty in tight shorts – Video

By Mr. Tabernacle
Social Media is definitely the playground of Actress and Presenter Nana Ama Mcbrown. She knows when and how to make netizens talk, gush and go gaga over her posts.

The Award-winning TV personality has once again blown away the minds of fans and followers on the ‘gram’ with a new video.

McBrown has dropped a video playing football with a colleague on her compound amid dancing.

Wearing a short tight shorts, the mother of one flaunted her newly acquired backside to fans disregarding the reaction the video might be greeted with when it goes viral on the internet.

The position of her phone camera gave a full and clear view of her booty while she engaged in the activity in the clip.

The booty was largely shown in the video while she played the football and as well danced to Jay Bhad’s hit song ‘Anadwo’.

WATCH THE VIDEO BELOW

    Source:GHPAGE

    Monday, January 16, 2023
    Accra
