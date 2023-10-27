- Advertisement -

In the wake of the ongoing marital issues between celebrated actress Nana Ama McBrown and Maxwell Mensah, an old video of Counsellor Lutterodt predicting doom for the couple has emerged online.

In the video, Counselor Lutterodt stated that the only reason McBrown and Maxwell are incompatible is that McBrown is older than her spouse.

According to Lutterodt, because McBrown is older than Maxwell, he is unable to appropriately wield his power as their household’s head and a man.

According to him, McBrown has consequently taken on the role of “man of the house,” and Lutterodt stated that such a setup is unsustainable.

Lutterodt’s caution seems to have been foreseen since McBrown and Maxwell abruptly parted ways a few years later.

Watch the video below: