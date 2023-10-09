type here...
Entertainment
Entertainment

Nana Ama Mcbrown meets Fadda Dickson & Dr Despite after she left UTV for Onua TV

By Mr. Tabernacle
Updated:
It was all joy and pure fun when Nana Ama Mcbrown met Fadda Dickson and Dr Osei Kwame Despite finally at the Wedding Reception of Dr Ernest Ofori Sarpong’s Daughter’s Beautiful and Lavish Wedding.

Nana Ama McBrown had a friendly encounter with her former employers, Dr. Osei Kwame and Fadda Dickson, which surprised many.

Despite rumours of a feud, the three greeted each other warmly and showed no signs of animosity.

This unexpected interaction has left social media users astonished, with many suggesting that McBrown’s critics have been proven wrong.

The actress’s departure from UTV, where she used to host the flagship show “United Showbiz,” had been surrounded by rumours of discord with her former employers.

During the reception, McBrown exchanged greetings with Dr Osei Kwame Despite, his business partner Dr Ofori Sarpong, Fadda Dickson, Managing Director of Despite Media, and Kennedy Osei, Despite’s son.

Source:GHPAGE

