Nana Ama McBrown Sets Record As She Slays In Eight Dresses To Celebrate Her 46th Birthday

Ghanaian actress Nana Ama McBrown deserves an award for patronising the services of Ghanaian fashion designers for her birthday shoots and other events.

The 46-year-old broke the internet with her lovely photos and different hairstyles on her birthday. Many Ghanaian celebrities commented on McBrown’s birthday photos, which are trended on social media.

Nana Ama McBrown and her creative team deserve applause for taking over social media with her stunning birthday outfits.

The mother of one, who celebrated her birthday on August 15, 2023, wore eight exquisite dresses by top fashion designers in Ghana for her birthday photoshoot.

The hairstylist and makeup artist also did an amazing job, selecting the perfect wig to match each of her looks. Ghanaian celebrities, including Sarkodie, Jackie Appiah, MzGee and others commented on Nana Ama McBrown’s photos.

Onua Showtime host Nana Ama McBrown looked sporty in a black corseted jumpsuit styled with a multicoloured trench coat. She paired the gorgeous look with a blond hairstyle, heavy makeup and elegant gold accessories.

The style icon Nana Ama McBrown glowed in a yellow dress designed with feathers by Nicoline GH. She completed her look with a petal fascinator and butterfly earrings.

Nana Ama McBrown looked ravishing in a long-sleeve corseted lace dress and beautiful gele headwrap. The fashionista wore star-shaped earrings and fashionable gold rings to accessorise her look.