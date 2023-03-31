Nana Ama McBrown had heads turning as she arrived at Onua TV’s durbar closing the curtains on Ghana’s 66th Independence Month celebrations.

The celebrated actress and TV presenter, who recently moved to Onua TV from UTV, joined her colleagues at the premises of Media General looking ravishing as always.

The fashionista cum style icon wore a figure-hugging gorgeous kente gown that gave off the colours of Ghana for the colourful traditional occasion.

McBrown complemented her ensemble with a matching red clutch and high heels.

She sported a black and blonde wavy hairstyle that cascaded down her shoulders as she modelled graciously to the venue

The 45-year-old ‘refuse-to-grow’ (R2G) veteran was not scared to show off her flawless and glowing skin as she flaunted her cleavage.

Videos from the event went viral on social media and Nana Ama McBrown seems to be the most-talked-about personality of the day.