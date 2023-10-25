Nana Ama Mcbrown’s husband FIRED over marital saga

- Advertisement -

Nana Ama McBrown might in the coming months reveal that she has finally parted ways with her husband according to a post made by faceless Instagram blogger Thosecalledcelebs.

The marriage of these two had been met with several wild allegations and accusations with some fans of Nana Ama McBrown mounting pressure on the actress to end it all.

In a new development online, it has been alleged that Maxwell Mensah is in a relationship with a social media sensation identified as Serwah Prinkles.

According to the Faceless Blogger, the husband of the actress is now flaunting his extramarital relationship openly and this is what is getting Nana Ama McBrown angry making her think of a divorce.

The post reads: “The Mensah’s are either to face divorce or the elders in this case can resolve issues as soon as possible but at this moment … allegedly….Serwaa is the main boss and wife now ? . Ewuraa Leti can go to where she used to live with Maxwell to do videos to debunk this news to the public, but the truth is….she doesn’t live with Maxwell again…Serwaa go there to sleep anytime she wants …Ewuraa is living in her small 1st house she got for herself in Accra. The 2nd one is where she and Maxwell were living.

When the elders met …allegedly both couple accuses each other of ch£*ating . Serwaa is not ready to leave the man whilst the man is not ready to leave Serwaa …. the man is not ready to hide Serwaa again… Everywhere u pass….you go meet both. Serwaa is now the girls’ prefect of Ewuraa Leti matrimonial bed oooo ? amanfo) bo 3hye ooo….chai!

Should I say all or reserve some for tomorrow? ? say it fast ooo… else I will go to Twitter.”

In the wake of these issues, Serwaa Prinkles, the lady who reportedly snatched Mcbrown’s husband has subtly reacted to the the ongoing allegations.

In a new Instagram post that has captured the attention of most Ghanaians, Serwaa shared a picture of herself looking all glam.

According to Serwaa, she’s focused on life and not ready to pay attention to the harsh criticisms of gossipmongers.

Serwaa Prikles who’s also a business woman also gave glory to God for hi blessings upon her.

She simply captioned her photo as; “Blessed, Thankful and focused… Happy new week”

Recall that not long ago, the reported affair between Maxwell Mensah and Maamer Serwaa came to light after one of the rich guys in Accra, Ohene Phara, dropped the bombshell on why he failed to marry his ex-girlfriend for over 10 years despite having a child together.

Initially, the allegations that Maxwell Mensah was dating Maame Serwaa were dismissed but this latest information has thrown more light on the long-standing secret affair.

Sharing his thoughts on the issue on Rash Hour Show, Ghanaian comic Actor Sean Paul has advised Mcbrown to take her decision and divorce her husband if she thinks she can’t take the humiliation anymore.

WATCH THE VIDEO BELOW