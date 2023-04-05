- Advertisement -

Nana Romeo may have run into trouble for making sex allegations against Prophet Nigel Gaisie but it appears he’s well prepared to face him in court.

The radio presenter had, during an interview with Stacy Amoateng, alleged that the man of God’s action of having affair with his girlfriend has left him with painful memories.

In less than 48 hours after Romeo’s statements against Nigel Gaisie, the man of God has filed a suit at the High Court of Justice, Amasaman.

Nana Romeo, born Abdul Karim, was named as the 1st Defendant alongside one Stancy Amoateng named as the 2nd Defendant.

Moments after the court document was made public, Nana Romeo has taken to his social media pages to make tongue-in-cheek posts in reaction to the suit.

On Instagram, he shared a picture of him seated behind a media console smiling ear to ear as he took a selfie.

He captioned the post, writing, “I saw it and I laughed like Bill Gate’s son,” along with laughing emojis.

Nigel Gaisie shared the writ dated April 5, 2023, on his Facebook page stating that he would no longer waste time dragging his detractors to the court of law to seek redress.

“No long talk this time, if you say or write, reproduce any silly or false stuff about me, I will test the law. Enough of the falsehoods against my person and ministry…,” he captioned the post.

“The prophetic and prophets in Ghana will never go down, the agents of darkness will be put at their right places,” he added.

It is not clear who the individual is and the role the said person played in the sex allegation but it’s thought to be the host Stacy Amoateng, whose name may have probably been spelled wrongly.

The writ requires the Defendants to enter an appearance within eight days after service.