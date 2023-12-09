Nana Tea gives scholarship to little girl who survived accident that claimed 20 lives as birthday gift – VIDEO

- Advertisement -

Ghanaian content creator and philanthropist, Nana Tea has celebrated the fifth birthday of a little girl with a scholarship after she lost a leg in an accident.

Nana Tea took to his TikTok page to share the progress of the young girl who narrowly survived an accident that claimed 20 lives in 2021.

According to Nana, the little girl’s recovery can be tagged as ‘miraculous’ as the condition of her leg is slowly going down heightening her chances to going back to school.

While she marked her 5th birthday, Nana Tea offered to give her a scholarship that would cater for her academics.

“In 2021 she survived an accident that claimed 20 lives. Unfortunately, she has lost one leg. Tomorrow is her birthday .????? Happy birthday Angel,” he wrote.

Check out the emotional video below