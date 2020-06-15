Nana Tuffour is dead

News that has reached Ghpage News indicates that Veteran Highlife musician Nana Tuffour confirmed dead today after battling short illness.

A picture during his active days;

A source close to the 66-year-old confirmed his passing to Andy Dosty, host of Daybreak Hitz on Hitz FM, Monday.

By reports, he died at home in the early hours of Monday after a short illness and his body has been deposited at the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital Mortuary.

According to the source, the singer who released ‘Abasa Komu’ this year has been sick for some time now.

A picture of when he was aged;

The man popularly known as 9-9-2-4 recently lost a blood brother with whom he is very close to.

Although the late brother remains in the morgue due to Covid-19, sources close to the family suspect grief may have fast-tracked the crooner’s demise.