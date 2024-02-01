type here...
Subscribe
GhPageEntertainmentNana Yaa Brefo officially joins Onua FM/TV
Entertainment

Nana Yaa Brefo officially joins Onua FM/TV

By Qwame Benedict
Updated:
Nana-Yaa-Brefo joins Onua TV/FM
Nana-Yaa-Brefo
- Advertisement -

Months after she resigned from ABN, Nana Yaa Brefo has joined Media General’s Onua TV/FM.

She was introduced today, in a short and simple ceremony at the premises of Media General to welcome her.

Fliers of her joining the Onua brand had been flying over on social media but many thought it was one of those tricks by people.

Following her resignation from Angel TV/FM, she had been tight-lipped on her next move until today when she was introduced as the new presenter on Onua TV.

Having been in the media space for over a decade, Nana Yaa Brefo brings her years of experience to the table.

Popular now
Meet Reginald Ofosuhene Adjei: The husband of Chef Faila Abdul-Razak supporting her cook-a-thon

After working as a newsreader and co-host on Adom FM and TV at the Multimedia Group, Nana Yaa Brefo joined the Angel Broadcasting Network.

Source:GhPage

TODAY

Thursday, February 1, 2024
Accra
broken clouds
83.3 ° F
83.3 °
83.3 °
70 %
1.7mph
70 %
Thu
88 °
Fri
89 °
Sat
87 °
Sun
86 °
Mon
86 °

Free Newsletter

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Yes! Subscribe

TRENDING

Load more