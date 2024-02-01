- Advertisement -

Months after she resigned from ABN, Nana Yaa Brefo has joined Media General’s Onua TV/FM.

She was introduced today, in a short and simple ceremony at the premises of Media General to welcome her.

Fliers of her joining the Onua brand had been flying over on social media but many thought it was one of those tricks by people.

Following her resignation from Angel TV/FM, she had been tight-lipped on her next move until today when she was introduced as the new presenter on Onua TV.

Having been in the media space for over a decade, Nana Yaa Brefo brings her years of experience to the table.

After working as a newsreader and co-host on Adom FM and TV at the Multimedia Group, Nana Yaa Brefo joined the Angel Broadcasting Network.