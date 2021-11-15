type here...
Nana Yaw Safoh made me sleep outside for 10 days – Ex-wife

By Qwame Benedict
Nana Yaw Safoh made me sleep outside for 10 days - Ex-wife
Nana Yaw Sarfoh-Janet Sarfoh
The ex-wife of award-winning broadcaster Nana Yaw Sarfoh has revealed in an exclusive interview that she was made to sleep outside for ten days by her former husband.

According to the ex-wife known as Janet Sarfoh, she has been battling with her marital issue for a long time but anytime she called on people to intervene they all keep quiet.

She continued that she only left the marriage after she couldn’t take it anymore as another woman whom she named SO Herbal came into the picture.

Janet in the interview narrated that she was asked by SO Herbal to vacate the house she was staying in with her husband Nana Yaw Safoh simply because she(SO Herbal) was the one who paid for the house.

She went on to say due to this she ended up sleeping outside with her children for ten(10) days before getting a better place to put her head.

It would be remembered that months ago Nana Yaw Sarfoh shared a shocking story of how his wife left his side because he couldn’t take care of her and their children.

Source:Ghpage

