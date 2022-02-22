- Advertisement -

Popular Kumawood comic actor Nana Yeboah has tied the knot judging from a video that surfaced on social media.

The actor is said to have recently married a lovely woman in a traditional ceremony.

A video circulating on the internet shows actor Nana Yeboah with a woman who is allegedly his bride.

Nana Yeboah was dressed in a traditional white kaftan for the wedding ceremony.

The bride wore the traditional Kente cloth, which has become the lady’s attire at traditional Ghanaian weddings.

Watch the video below: