Popular Kumawood comic actor Nana Yeboah has tied the knot judging from a video that surfaced on social media.
The actor is said to have recently married a lovely woman in a traditional ceremony.
A video circulating on the internet shows actor Nana Yeboah with a woman who is allegedly his bride.
Nana Yeboah was dressed in a traditional white kaftan for the wedding ceremony.
The bride wore the traditional Kente cloth, which has become the lady’s attire at traditional Ghanaian weddings.
