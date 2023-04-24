type here...
I'm the Nation's Speaker & Voice - Nana Agradaa declares
Entertainment

I’m the Nation’s Speaker & Voice – Nana Agradaa declares

By Mr. Tabernacle
It has finally come to the moment Evangelist Patricia Asieduwaa aka Mama Pat formerly Nana Agradaa (The Sika Gari Goddess) declaring herself the top of all in Ghana.

The Fetish Priestess turned Woman of God, Agradaa preaching to her congregation on Sunday declared that she’s the Nation’s speaker and voice.

This means to say that she has risen to the mark on the spiritual realm that Spirit Beigns hold her in high esteem.

Her assertion has brought forth severe and controversial arguments on social media. Netizens have slammed her for taking pride and saying she’s the Nation’s voice.

Also in the video, Nana Agradaa mentioned that she’s not afraid of Satan if He scatters her church cos she has a source of liquid flowing livelihood on YouTube and Tiktok.

    Source:GHPAGE

