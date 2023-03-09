- Advertisement -

Prophet Nigel Gaisie has chided the government over what he views as a misplaced priority and misuse of funds in the construction of the National Cathedral.

Speaking in an interview on Happy FM, the Founder and General Overseer of Prophetic Hill Chapel International described the project as a disaster and a waste of the nation’s limited resources.

According to him, the government has pumped so much money into the construction of the Cathedral, yet only a pit can be seen at the site of the project.

“This is why sometimes, I love (the late) President Rawlings. With the greatest of respect, when something is rubbish, let’s say it is rubbish. If Ghana was your baby (company) will you tolerate in a second what they are doing there?

“We are destroying the future of generations of Ghanaians. Look at all the plenty money, they have used for the project and it is just a pit we see there, there is nothing there. They are deceiving us.

He believes the funds that have gone into the project could have been channeled into other sectors of the economy to improve the life of Ghanaians wailing over increasing hardship.

“When we are talking about these issues, you get young members of the NPP (New Patriotic Party), who must stand and speak the truth, supporting it. You see people attacking those of us who don’t have problems, those of us who don’t have issues getting our daily bread,” he said in Twi.

“The National Cathedral is a disaster, it is a disaster. If Ghana was your investment, is this how you are going to handle the National Cathedral?” the prophet reiterated.