type here...
Subscribe
GhPageEntertainmentNational Cathedral is rubbish and waste of money - Nigel Gaisie
Entertainment

National Cathedral is rubbish and waste of money – Nigel Gaisie

By Kweku Derrick
- Advertisement -

Prophet Nigel Gaisie has chided the government over what he views as a misplaced priority and misuse of funds in the construction of the National Cathedral.

Speaking in an interview on Happy FM, the Founder and General Overseer of Prophetic Hill Chapel International described the project as a disaster and a waste of the nation’s limited resources.

According to him, the government has pumped so much money into the construction of the Cathedral, yet only a pit can be seen at the site of the project.

“This is why sometimes, I love (the late) President Rawlings. With the greatest of respect, when something is rubbish, let’s say it is rubbish. If Ghana was your baby (company) will you tolerate in a second what they are doing there?

“We are destroying the future of generations of Ghanaians. Look at all the plenty money, they have used for the project and it is just a pit we see there, there is nothing there. They are deceiving us.

He believes the funds that have gone into the project could have been channeled into other sectors of the economy to improve the life of Ghanaians wailing over increasing hardship.

“When we are talking about these issues, you get young members of the NPP (New Patriotic Party), who must stand and speak the truth, supporting it. You see people attacking those of us who don’t have problems, those of us who don’t have issues getting our daily bread,” he said in Twi.

“The National Cathedral is a disaster, it is a disaster. If Ghana was your investment, is this how you are going to handle the National Cathedral?” the prophet reiterated.

    Source:GHPage

    Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

    Subscribe

    TODAY

    Thursday, March 9, 2023
    Accra
    few clouds
    83.7 ° F
    83.7 °
    83.7 °
    72 %
    2.3mph
    14 %
    Thu
    86 °
    Fri
    86 °
    Sat
    87 °
    Sun
    85 °
    Mon
    86 °

    TRENDING

    Load more
    GhPage Logo

    GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

    GHPAGE

    CONTACT US

    +233245475186
    [email protected]

    © 2016 - 2023 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News