“National Cathedral will transform the economy of Ghana” — Ofori-Atta defends

- Advertisement -

The Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta, has defended the building of the National Cathedral by stating that it could change the economic fortunes of Ghana.

According to him, the National Cathedral will not only serve as a tourist and religious site that will fetch the country income but will also transform the spirituality of the populace.

Speaking on GTV, Ofori-Atta revealed that the National Cathedral received only a small percentage of the government’s annual funding.

“Government has spent about GH¢ 30 billion in terms of our expenditure, I think this year, we’ve spent at least GH¢ 25 million on the National Cathedral, which is one-thousandth [of the budget].”

Following disclosures that approximately GH 200 million of taxpayers’ money has been spent on the National Cathedral project, the government has been chastised in the recent week.

Mr Ofori-Atta, as Finance Minister, stated that the Akufo-Addo government is devoted to constructing “a virtuous state in which the Lord promised,” rather than only the economic rewards of the project.