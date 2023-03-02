type here...
Nayas flaunts her beautiful grown daughter as she celebrates her birthday (Photos)
Entertainment

Nayas flaunts her beautiful grown daughter as she celebrates her birthday (Photos)

By Lizbeth Brown
Nayas and daughter
Kumawood actress and television personality has shared adorable pictures of her beautiful daughter as she celebrates her birthday today.

Nayas’ daughter known as Nhyira marked her birthday today and the actress who couldn’t hide her excitement shared photos on social media.

In a post on Facebook, Nayas shared pictures twinning with her beautiful daughter and also gushed over her.

“What shall I render unto my creator for he has done so very much in my life, all I can say is thank you God for the love, protection, ur mercy and ur grace for my baby girl. NHYIRA, positively lead and follow u all the days of ur life as u grow, favor will locate you, you will always be the first in everything you do, God will curse those who will curse u and bless those who will bless you my Angel. Happy birthday my baby with more wisdom”, Nayas shared on Facebook.

See photos below;

