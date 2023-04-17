type here...
NCA to deactivate unregistered SIM cards today
News

NCA to deactivate unregistered SIM cards today

By Kweku Derrick
SIM registration with Ghana Card
All unregistered SIM cards would be deleted from the database of telecommunication operators today April 17, in line with a directive from the National Communications Authority (NCA).

The NCA ordered the Ghana Chamber of Telecommunications to oversee that all SIM cards, which have not been linked with Ghana cards, in compliance with the March 31, 2023 deadline be removed.

In addition, all SIM cards registered after the limit of 10 per individual should also be deactivated and removed from all databases.

The Telecom operators are also expected to submit to the NCA the number of SIM cards disconnected.

The Chief Executive for the Chamber, Dr. Kenneth Ashigbey tells Citi News his outfit will cooperate with NCA in this exercise. 

“The regulator has given timelines, from the perspective of the regulator, these things have been happening previously. We will cooperate with the regulator,” Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana Chamber of Telecommunications said. 

    Source:GHPage

