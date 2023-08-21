type here...
“NDC cannot chase me away, I’m with them forever” – Mzbel

By Osei Emmanuel
Updated:
Chat between Mzbel and a fan talking about John Mahama leaks on social media
Mzbel and Mahama
Mzbel has hit hard at the opposition party, National Democrat Congress, NDC and this will definitely be a headline as she stated in her recent interview with Caleb on 3fm.

In the interview, the Ghanaian songstress responded to series of questions posed to her in relation to her current relationship with the former President of the Republic of Ghana, John Dramani Mahama.

According to her, she has never been welcomed to the party by other members and that will still not deter her from being a member of the political party she loves so much.

“I’m an NDC and nobody can take that away from me; it’s like being a Ghanaian” she stated.

Watch the snippet of the interview below

