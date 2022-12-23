- Advertisement -

During the exchange of vows, Sammy Gyamfi re-echoing the pastor’s vows mentioned the wife’s name Irene Amankwah and put the ring on her finger, the bride did the same.

Their simple but classy marriage ceremony has earned them the hype as everybody is talking about it on social media.

A lot of praise has gone to the NDC’s National Communications Director for selecting a woman perfect for his status. They say Irene is a spec and has all the physical qualities.

Netizens have likened Sammy Gyamfi’s taste for a curvy woman to his political godfather, John Dramani Mahama. His wife is also endowed.

Amid the news of the Gyamfi’s private ceremony, some netizens on social media started to tag a particular woman who bares the same name as Sammy’s wife.

Not only that the woman shares a striking resemblance with Mrs Gyamfi and thus people mistook her for the real bride of the moment.

The already married woman, Irene Amankwaah Karikari, was tagged as the one Sammy Gyamfi married.

Apparently, she is a staunch NDC member and a former Deputy Women’s Organizer for Sunyani West Constituency on the ticket to the NDC.

Due to her resemblance to Mrs Gyamfi, well-wishers went to her DM and congratulated her on her new home. As a result, she has come to clear the air and set records straight.

In reaction to the numerous tags and posts, Irene Amankwaah Karikari has reacted via her social media pages.

According to her, she is not the person Sammy Gyamfi married as she has a husband. Check out her posts below: