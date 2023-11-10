NDC National Organizer leaked my sekx video – Abena Korkor alleges after her Atopa video went viral

Abena Korkor leak video – Ghanaian mental health activist, Abena Korkor has found herself at the center of a social media storm after an intimate video featuring her surfaced online.

Fans on Twitter have catapulted her to the top trending spot as discussions surrounding the controversial video continue to gain ground on the various social media platforms.

The explicit footage shows Abena Korkor engaged in private activities with a dildo.

Despite being initially intended for specific individuals, the video has mysteriously leaked, leading to a public outcry and debates on online privacy.

In response to the video’s circulation, Abena Korkor has taken to social media to publicly name and shame the former NDC organizer Joshua Akamba as the one who leaked the video.

She has called for him to self-report to the police because he orchestrated the video’s unauthorized release.

Abena Korkor claims to have sent the explicit video to this individual, pointing fingers at him for its subsequent appearance on the internet.

She has sternly warned that she will expose the identities of all the prominent figures she forwarded the video to, asserting that she will not permit them to humiliate her without repercussions.

