type here...
Subscribe
GhPageNewsWatch the latest trending p0n0 video of Abena Korkor and the huge...
News

Watch the latest trending p0n0 video of Abena Korkor and the huge cucumber

By Armani Brooklyn
Updated:
Abena Korkor goes completely nude on TikTok to bath; Shows her raw vajayjay and bortos

A new video from her camp that has gone rife on social media shows her inserting a massive dildo inside her vajayjay.

In the video, Abena Korkor can be heard moaning in pleasure as she moved the dildo in and out of her vajayjay.

This move has left many internet users shocked and uncomfortable, as such content is typically considered highly private.

Adding to the controversy, Abena Korkor has been sharing explicit and sensual photos of herself on her Instagram account, showcasing her body in a manner that has drawn both praise and criticism.

READ ALSO: Hot part 2 atopa video of Abena Korkor lands online (Watch)

Popular now
Man marries triplets together on the same day as the sister insists on marrying all of them at once

Full part two video of Abena Korkor making love with a lady in the bedroom surfaces

Her shift toward sharing provocative content has raised concerns about the impact on her reputation and the message it sends to her audience, especially considering her role as a mental health advocate.

Furthermore, the revelation that Abena Korkor has acquired a Nigerian boyfriend and openly shares intimate moments with him on social media has intensified the scrutiny surrounding her online activities.

While individuals have the right to pursue their personal relationships as they see fit, sharing explicit content of such relationships can be seen as crossing a line by some.

Click on this LINK to watch the video

READ ALSO: Abena Korkor storms the streets of Accra naked – Video

Source:GHpage

TODAY

Thursday, November 9, 2023
Accra
few clouds
82.8 ° F
82.8 °
82.8 °
83 %
2.9mph
20 %
Thu
83 °
Fri
86 °
Sat
85 °
Sun
84 °
Mon
86 °

Free Newsletter

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Yes! Subscribe

TRENDING

Load more
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
[email protected]

© 2016 - 2023 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News | Hosted by Cloudways