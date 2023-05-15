Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning. SUBSCRIBE

Dr Emmanuel Kojo Jones-Mensah’s dream of contesting in the upcoming 2024 general elections as an MP on the ticket of the NDC has been cut short.

The NDC Parliamentary aspirant for the Keta Constituency in the Volta Region lost his bid to contest at the national level having been beaten by his contender at the primaries.

The renowned businessman came third in a race that saw the incumbent MP for the area, Kwame Dzudzorli Gakpey, retain his candidacy with 486 votes.

One Senanu Kwesi Djokoto polled 329 votes, while Kojo Jones-Mensah polled 265 votes.

Prior to the intra-party elections, Mr. Jones-Mensah expressed his confidence in winning the seat largely due to the developmental projects he’s carried out in the area.

According to the 34-year-old, Keta needed a servant-leader to bring development to the constituency.

He was confident that the developmental projects he was spearheading in the constituency would win him the support of the delegates.

However, that did not happen as he even failed to come second in the race.

For those who may not know, Kojo Jones is the CEO and Founder of the Empire Conglomerate.

The company comprises various businesses in various sectors namely Empire Concrete Ltd, Empire Domus Ltd, Dominion International Petroleum Ltd, KJM Trading Ltd and Kingscrown Media.