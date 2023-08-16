type here...
NDC Youths threaten to stage massive demo over 10% tax on betting

By Kweku Derrick
Updated:
The Youth Wing of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) has asked the government to scrap the newly introduced 10 percent tax on betting.

The implementation of a 10% withholding Tax on the gross winnings from all Betting, Gaming, Lotto and other Games of Chance started on Tuesday 15th August 2023.

This followed the passage of the Income Tax (Amendment) (No. 2) Act, 2023 (Act 1094)

In a statement, National Youth Organiser of the NDC described the policy as “burdensome and insensitive” to the young people of Ghana and threatened a series of actions to have it abolished.

“Through agitations, protests, advocacy and civic engagements, we will ensure our voices are heard and demand that this CORRUPT Akufo-Addo.Bawumia Government rescind its decision,” Opare Addo noted.

Read the full statement below

The Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) on August 15, 2023, introduced a new tax on betting, games of chance, and lottery wins.

It said the 10% tax on all winnings will apply to domestic competitors.

In addition, betting companies operating in the country will face a 20% tax on their revenue.

This tax initiative is a part of the government’s overarching strategy to broaden the tax base and bolster domestic revenue.

Source:GHPage

