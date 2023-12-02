type here...
Shocking!; NDC’s Chief Biney and NPP’s Afia Akoto divorced

By Osei Emmanuel
Updated:
The Deputy communication director of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Afia Akoto, has disclosed that her controversial yet trendy marriage with the former deputy national organiser of the opposition, National Democratic Congress (NDC), Chief Hamilton Biney, has ended.

The estranged couple and members of opposing political parties in Ghana, tied the knot in 2020 amid the political divide that characterizes Ghana’s elections which became a talk of town event.

Speaking to NPP supporters in the Okaikwei North Constituency, where she would be running for the party’s parliamentary candidature in the general elections of 2024, Afia Akoto revealed that her marriage had ended.

She claimed that until they found out the marriage was over, her opponents were attempting to use it against her.

She continued adding that her opponents are currently spreading a wide range of falsehoods about her, including the claim that she will fire the party’s current constituency executives.

“When I came at first, they were saying that how can we trust a person married to an NDC man, they didn’t know that the marriage had ended. After hearing that the marriage had ended, they are trying to find something different against me.

“They are always looking for something new against me but have you ever heard me saying something against them?” she quizzed in Twi.

