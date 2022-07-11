type here...
Entertainment

Ned Nwoko gives updates on the news of his intended marriage to Emmanuella

By Mr. Tabernacle
Rumours went rife that Billionaire Prince Ned Nwoko is currently processing marital rites for the teenage comedienne, Emmanuella to become his wife after Actress Regina Daniel.

It was alleged that Ned Nwoko is in talks with Emmanuella’s family over a marriage proposal list.

However, the husband of actress Regina Daniels, Ned posted on his Instagram page to break the silence and react to the news after a netizen asked.

One of the netizens under the comments section of a post on IG tagged and drew Ned’s attention to the rumours.

In response, Ned Nwoko affirmed that he has beautiful wives. Mr Nwoko in another reply said the news is false.

